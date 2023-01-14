J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 989,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 225,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,187,000 after purchasing an additional 142,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 215.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,770,000 after purchasing an additional 603,541 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 536,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $40.29 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01.

