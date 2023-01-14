J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $538,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

