J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $566,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after buying an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after buying an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $861,277,000 after buying an additional 1,486,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

