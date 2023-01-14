J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $575,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

C stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

