J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $676,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $128.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $149.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.17 and its 200 day moving average is $105.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

