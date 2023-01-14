J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $788,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,303 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,990.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.2 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.27.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

