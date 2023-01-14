J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $806,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,551,000 after buying an additional 412,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mosaic by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,062,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,853,000 after buying an additional 522,662 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,862,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,353,000 after purchasing an additional 68,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic Increases Dividend

NYSE:MOS opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

