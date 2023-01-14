J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $851,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.67. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $106.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

