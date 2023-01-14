J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FBND stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

