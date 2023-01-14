J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $154.19 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

