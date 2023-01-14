J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,124 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,451,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,930,000 after acquiring an additional 577,014 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,015,000 after acquiring an additional 259,680 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,919,000 after acquiring an additional 53,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,933,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.74.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.81%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

