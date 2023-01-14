J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,942 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $72.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

