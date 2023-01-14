J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,316,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

