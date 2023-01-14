J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,455 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

