J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,550 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Up 0.1 %

RBLX stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,799,318. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.41.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

