J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 570 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $80.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

