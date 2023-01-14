J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $62.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

