J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,939 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 83.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,125 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,527 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,159.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $3,390,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,035.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 106,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,242 and sold 471,048 shares valued at $19,341,757. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $49.98 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

