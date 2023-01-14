Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor Sells 57,791 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,301,962.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $77.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,949,000 after acquiring an additional 85,540 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Jabil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Jabil by 4.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

