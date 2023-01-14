Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Boeing in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($9.04) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.80). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($8.80) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $214.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03, a PEG ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.45. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

