Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.75. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is $13.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.56. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

