Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on WD-40’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for WD-40 in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $174.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.61. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $255.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of -0.18.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $124.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 68.12%.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,924.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 36.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 161.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

