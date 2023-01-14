JMP Securities Boosts Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target to $23.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHVS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Pharvaris stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. Pharvaris has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $287.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -4.76.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.39. Sell-side analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in Pharvaris by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

