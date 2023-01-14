JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €70.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

FRA:HEN3 opened at €64.98 ($69.87) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($139.41). The company’s 50 day moving average is €66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.92.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

