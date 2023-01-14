JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $125.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.63.

Shares of SNX opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $52,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,416.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,688,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $52,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,416.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,933 shares of company stock worth $2,660,424 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,065,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

