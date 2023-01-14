JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $17.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIPS. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.04.

Vipshop Stock Up 3.3 %

VIPS stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

