Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

JFHHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.