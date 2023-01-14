Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 price target on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.56.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$4.98 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$4.47 and a twelve month high of C$8.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$956.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$143.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,509.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,535.75. In other Kelt Exploration news, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,509.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,535.75. Also, Director David John Wilson acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.65 per share, with a total value of C$266,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,466,186. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 109,800 shares of company stock valued at $529,705.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

