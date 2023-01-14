Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on K. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.97.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$6.37 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.98.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

