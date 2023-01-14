KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $67.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of -85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,018 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,751,000 after acquiring an additional 510,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,705,000 after acquiring an additional 597,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

