K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives $26.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.86) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.73) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a report on Monday, November 28th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

KPLUY opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

