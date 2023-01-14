Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Lowered to Sell at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KIROY opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

