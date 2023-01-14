Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Purchases $660,867.90 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 22,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $660,867.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,491,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,477,002.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %
Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $46.22.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KYMR. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
