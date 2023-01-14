L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Given New $219.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $219.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $263.07.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $197.16 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $193.87 and a one year high of $279.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,645,000 after buying an additional 150,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

