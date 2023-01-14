Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Up 3.4 %

LNTH opened at $53.08 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LNTH. Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,991.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,718 shares of company stock worth $1,653,303. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.