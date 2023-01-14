Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.36 on Friday. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32.

Insider Activity

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,198 shares in the company, valued at $650,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $48,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Stories

