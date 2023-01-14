Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LDOS. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.