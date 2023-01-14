Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $21.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.05.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,305,615 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,428,300 shares of company stock worth $190,624,417. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Liberty Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,324,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,148,000 after acquiring an additional 408,446 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 84.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 196,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

