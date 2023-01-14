Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.
Life Time Group Price Performance
Shares of LTH stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.21.
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
