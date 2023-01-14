Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LNW. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.63.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 155.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

