Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given a C$82.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$82.00 price objective on Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNR. CIBC increased their target price on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Linamar Price Performance

LNR opened at C$65.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$45.46 and a 12 month high of C$81.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.63. The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09.

Insider Transactions at Linamar

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Linamar will post 8.0200011 EPS for the current year.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 630 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,801.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,490.01. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,801.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,490.01. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.23 per share, with a total value of C$3,311,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,869,000. Insiders acquired a total of 50,938 shares of company stock worth $3,369,216 in the last three months.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

