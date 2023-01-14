Louise Beardmore Purchases 18 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Louise Beardmore purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,043 ($12.71) per share, with a total value of £187.74 ($228.73).

Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Louise Beardmore purchased 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($12.57) per share, with a total value of £175.44 ($213.74).

United Utilities Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 1,045.50 ($12.74) on Friday. United Utilities Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 813.20 ($9.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,394.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,020.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,016.27.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.17 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,866.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.40) to GBX 1,025 ($12.49) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.23) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($14.99) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.18) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,097 ($13.37).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Featured Articles

