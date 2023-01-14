LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) PT Lowered to $19.00 at UBS Group

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

LXU has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

LXU stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.65. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $184.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in LSB Industries by 1,908.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 778,220 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,147,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 597,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 530,197 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

