Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lumentum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $25,700,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.