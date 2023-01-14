Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.33.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE:LUG opened at C$15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$274.57 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$358,062.50. In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$358,062.50. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$2,309,625.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,848,372.91. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,624.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

