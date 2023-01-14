Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 70 to SEK 74 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUNMF opened at $6.94 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.