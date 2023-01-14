MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given New C$26.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$26.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.08. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 177.5% during the third quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 313.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 39,570 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

