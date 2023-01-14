MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$26.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$24.50 to C$26.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Pi Financial downgraded MAG Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.86.

MAG Silver Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$21.80 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$25.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.31.

Insider Activity

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.1794441 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,221,182. In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total transaction of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,221,182. Insiders sold a total of 72,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,310 over the last three months.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

