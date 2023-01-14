Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MGDPF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of MGDPF stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.