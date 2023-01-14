Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.79.

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.69. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$459.11 million and a PE ratio of -34.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.20.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

